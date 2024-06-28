The Galaxy S25 Ultra is still roughly six months away from its expected launch window, but several rumours have already surfaced revealing its design. These leaks keep coming, with a veteran tipster revealing some apparent design changes for the upcoming flagship device.

Ice Universe, a well-known leaker, claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a body thickness of 8.4mm. For comparison, the S24 Ultra measures 8.6mm thick. If this rumour is accurate, the S25 Ultra would be the thinnest Galaxy Ultra model since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which had a thickness of 8.1mm but featured a substantial camera bump.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Rumored Design Changes and Upgrades

In addition to the thickness, Ice Universe reiterated an earlier claim that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a more rounded shape, similar to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. This suggests that the boxy design seen in the last few generations of Galaxy Ultra models might be phased out. However, there is hope that Samsung will avoid the Note 7’s curved screen design, which had mixed reviews from users.

The anticipation for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not just about its design. Recent leaks indicate that the S25 Ultra could feature significant upgrades in its camera system. According to these leaks, the new model might come equipped with a 50MP 3x telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. If true, these enhancements could mark a substantial upgrade for the secondary cameras, promising better photography capabilities.

While design changes are always exciting, there are concerns that come with them. Users hope that Samsung does not compromise on the device’s specifications, durability, or other essential features in favour of a thinner and more rounded design. Despite the changes, it seems that Samsung is not aiming for a drastically thinner form factor, which might reassure those worried about potential sacrifices in battery life or structural integrity.

The news of these rumoured changes comes at a time when expectations for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are high. The Ultra series has been known for pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology, and fans are eager to see what innovations Samsung will bring with the S25 Ultra. As the launch date approaches, more leaks and rumours will likely surface, painting a clearer picture of what to expect from Samsung’s next big release.

In summary, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Samsung’s lineup, with rumours of a thinner body, a more rounded design, and significant camera upgrades. As always, the official launch will provide the final confirmation of these details, but for now, the leaks are generating plenty of buzz and anticipation.