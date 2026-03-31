Samsung has introduced a new feature in its latest smartphones that makes it much easier to share files with Apple devices. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, sharing of files, including photos, videos, and other files, directly to iPhones has become very easy with an updated version of Quick Share. This marks a big step forward in improving compatibility between Android and Apple devices.

The feature builds on improvements made by Google, which recently upgraded its Quick Share system to support cross-platform sharing. Samsung has now adopted and expanded this capability, bringing it to its newest devices. This means that users no longer need third-party apps or complicated methods to transfer files between Android and Apple ecosystems.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Brings Easy Files Sharing with iPhones- Here’s How to Do it

Currently, the feature is available on the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has also confirmed that more devices will receive this update in the future. The rollout has already started in regions like the United States and the United Kingdom, and it is expected to expand further in the coming weeks.

To use this feature, users need to ensure their device is running the latest software. This includes Samsung’s One UI 8.5 and an updated version of Google Play Services. Once everything is updated, Quick Share will automatically show a message indicating that files can now be shared with iPhones, iPads, and other compatible devices.

Using the feature is simple. Both the sender and receiver must temporarily set their device visibility to “Everyone.” This setting allows devices to detect each other for a short period, usually around 10 minutes. After that, sharing files is quick and straightforward. While the transfer speed may not be as fast as Apple’s native AirDrop between two iPhones, it is still efficient enough for everyday use.

There are a few small limitations. For example, Apple devices offer a feature where users can simply bring two phones close together to start a transfer. This convenience is not yet available when sharing between Samsung and Apple devices. Even so, the process remains smooth and easy for most users.

This update is important because it removes one of the biggest barriers between Android and Apple users. For years, sharing files across these platforms has been inconvenient. Now, with Samsung adopting this feature, it is likely to become more common and widely used. Since Samsung is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, this change could have a major impact on how people share files.

Some reports suggest that it may be possible to enable this feature on older Samsung devices through unofficial methods like sideloading. However, this approach is not recommended for most users. It can be complicated and may not work properly unless the device officially supports the required software.

Overall, the new sharing feature on the Galaxy S26 series is a significant improvement. It simplifies file transfers and brings Android and Apple users closer together. As more devices receive this update, sharing files between different platforms could soon become as easy as it is within the same ecosystem.