Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is out, attention has already shifted toward its successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge. Fans have been eager to know what upgrades Samsung is planning for 2026. While some exciting features are expected, one much-anticipated change will not be happening—at least not this time.

Reports earlier this year suggested that Samsung might introduce silicon-carbon battery technology with the Galaxy S26 series. This technology is seen as a major leap forward compared to the lithium-ion batteries we’ve been using for decades. Silicon-carbon batteries promise higher capacities, which means longer usage time without increasing the battery size. Many smartphone users were hoping that this breakthrough would arrive with the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: No Silicon-Carbon Battery Yet, But a Small Boost in Capacity

However, new certification documents spotted by SamMobile confirm that Samsung is sticking with traditional lithium-ion batteries for the S26 Edge. This news will be a disappointment for those who were waiting for a big shift in battery performance. It now looks like we will have to wait until a later Galaxy model to see silicon-carbon technology in action.

Even so, the Galaxy S26 Edge will not come without improvements. According to the same certification, the phone will pack a 4,200 mAh battery. This is a step up from the 3,900 mAh battery inside the current Galaxy S25 Edge. The upgrade should give users more time between charges, which is something many people wanted.

In reviews of the Galaxy S25 Edge, battery life was one of the weak spots. Users often felt it drained too quickly compared to other flagships. With the larger battery and likely software optimisations, the S26 Edge could finally deliver a more reliable all-day performance. Samsung’s One UI is also expected to continue improving power management, which may help squeeze more hours out of the upgraded battery.

There’s also an interesting twist in Samsung’s lineup strategy. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S26 Edge could replace the Galaxy S25 Plus model. If this happens, Samsung may only launch three models in 2026 instead of four. That means we could see the Galaxy S26, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra, without a separate Plus variant. The Edge model would then play a bigger role in the series.

As for the launch date, Samsung is expected to stick to its regular schedule. The Galaxy S26 series should arrive in January 2026. Before then, fans can look forward to the Galaxy S25 FE, which is expected to launch soon, along with the new Galaxy Tab S11 tablets.

For now, the main takeaway is that the Galaxy S26 Edge will not be the battery revolution some had hoped for. But with a slightly bigger capacity and possible software improvements, it may still offer a better experience than its predecessor.