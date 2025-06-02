Samsung Galaxy S26 May Feature Perplexity AI Assistant Alongside Gemini

Samsung is reportedly exploring a groundbreaking partnership with AI startup Perplexity to introduce a new default AI assistant option in its upcoming Galaxy S26 series, potentially redefining how users interact with mobile intelligence on Android devices.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Samsung is in talks with Perplexity to preload its AI assistant on next year’s Galaxy S26 models. If finalized, this move would mark one of Perplexity’s biggest mobile deals yet, following its earlier collaboration with Motorola.

This does not signal the end for Google’s Gemini, which is expected to remain the primary assistant by default. Instead, Samsung is reportedly aiming to offer users a choice between Gemini or Perplexity, right at the initial setup of the device. Users will also be able to switch their default assistant later through device settings.

This strategic partnership may help break Google’s dominance in the mobile assistant ecosystem. While Bixby, Samsung’s own assistant continues to lag behind in capabilities, introducing a new, intelligent alternative like Perplexity AI could bolster Samsung’s position in the competitive AI arms race.

Samsung doesn’t plan to ditch Gemini but wants to expand user options. The idea is to go beyond existing experiences, offering Galaxy users flexibility and access to potentially better-performing assistant technology.

The collaboration may extend beyond just the assistant interface. Samsung is also rumored to be exploring ways to integrate Perplexity AI’s features directly into Samsung Internet, its default web browser. This could pose a direct challenge to Google Chrome, which remains a dominant browser on Android devices.

In addition, Bixby could receive enhancements inspired by Perplexity’s capabilities, enabling Samsung’s in-house assistant to deliver smarter and more context-aware interactions.

The Perplexity deal aligns with Samsung’s strategic, long-term approach to building a robust AI ecosystem through targeted acquisitions rather than isolated developments.

Samsung’s reported collaboration with Perplexity also reflects a growing industry trend where major tech companies are diversifying away from Google’s AI and search ecosystems. This mirrors moves by other OEMs seeking more independence and differentiation in both AI assistants and search experiences on mobile platforms.

Samsung Perplexity AI Deal: What This Means for Users?

For Galaxy S26 buyers, the assistant landscape may look very different:

Two default AI assistant options: Gemini and Perplexity.

Choice at setup: Users select their preferred assistant when they first power on the device.

Switchable anytime: Settings will allow users to toggle between assistants after setup.

Smart integration: Perplexity may be built into Samsung apps for deeper AI-powered experiences.

Final Thoughts

As Samsung gears up for the Galaxy S26 launch in early 2026, this potential shift in AI assistant strategy marks a significant departure from the single-assistant model that has long dominated Android phones. If the Perplexity partnership is finalized, Samsung could set a new benchmark in user-focused AI flexibility while simultaneously challenging Google’s grip on mobile intelligence and search.