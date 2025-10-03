Samsung has not been very aggressive when it comes to upgrading selfie cameras on its Galaxy S series. Sadly, it looks like things will stay the same with the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. Some latest reports clam that Samsung Galaxy S26 may stick with the same selfie camera as of its predecessor.

According to journalist Roland Quandt, all Galaxy S26 models will feature a 12MP selfie camera with autofocus. This is the same setup Samsung has been using since the Galaxy S23 series. That means the company is keeping the same 12MP f/2.2 sensor for yet another year.

There is still a chance Samsung might improve the selfie experience through a wider aperture, a larger sensor, or software enhancements. But given the company’s history, expectations should stay low.

Meanwhile, Apple has already tried something new with the iPhone 17. It introduced a square-shaped selfie sensor that makes it easier to capture landscape selfies while holding the phone in portrait mode.

Reviewers have also shared mixed opinions about Samsung’s recent selfie performance. Ryan Haines was satisfied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, while C. Scott Brown said the S25 and S25 Plus selfies were just “fine.” If Samsung sticks with the same hardware, users will likely have to rely on software processing to get better selfie shots on the S26.

On the back side, things don’t look too different either. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S26 Pro will have the same cameras as the base S25. The S26 Ultra is also expected to carry the same rear cameras as the S25 Ultra. However, there might be a small upgrade in the form of a wider aperture for the main and telephoto cameras.

In short, if you were hoping for a big selfie camera upgrade with the Galaxy S26, you might be disappointed. Samsung seems to be focusing more on small refinements and software tweaks rather than bold hardware changes.