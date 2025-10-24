Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series might not arrive as early as fans expect. According to new reports from Korea, Samsung has delayed the mass production of the Galaxy S26 series, which could push the launch date to March 2026.

Traditionally, Samsung unveils its Galaxy S series in January. However, this time, things might change due to internal adjustments in the production schedule.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Delayed: Launch Now Expected in March 2026

The report states that Samsung will now start mass production of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in December 2025, while the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will enter production in January 2026. Originally, the company had planned to begin manufacturing all three models in December.

The delay reportedly comes after Samsung canceled the Galaxy S26 Edge variant, which was under development earlier this year. Following this decision, the company had to rework and develop the Galaxy S26+, a process expected to take one or two additional months.

As of now, the development of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 is about to complete. The S26+, however, still needs some extra time before it’s ready for full-scale production.

Due to this revised timeline, Samsung will begin production with the Galaxy S26 Ultra first, followed by the standard Galaxy S26, and then the S26+. This staggered approach will likely cause the overall launch schedule to move from January to March 2026.

This delay means fans might have to wait longer for Samsung’s next flagship phones. The company usually holds its Galaxy Unpacked event early in the year, but now the announcement could be postponed by a couple of months.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to feature Samsung’s latest design refinements, upgraded cameras, and next-generation processors. While production delays are not uncommon in the smartphone industry, they can affect market competition and sales timelines — especially with rivals like Apple and Xiaomi preparing their own early-year launches.

For now, Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the delay or the new launch date. But if the reports prove true, the Galaxy S26 lineup — including the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra — will likely make its debut later than usual in March 2026.