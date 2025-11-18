Samsung is getting ready to launch its new Galaxy S26 lineup, and new leaks are giving us a clear look at the RAM and storage options. The series will include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra. These phones are likely to arrive in February next year, and the latest leak focuses on how Samsung is planning its memory configurations for different markets.

According to the report, both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will come in two RAM and storage combinations. These are 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. Samsung seems to be keeping things simple for these two models. The company wants to offer enough power for everyday tasks while still giving users enough internal space for apps, photos, and videos.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series RAM and Storage Options Leak Ahead of Launch

The situation becomes more interesting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leak suggests that the Ultra model will have three options in most regions. These will include 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 1TB storage. This gives users a wide range to choose from, especially those who record a lot of 4K or even 8K videos and need extra room.

However, Samsung is also making a special adjustment for some markets. In regions like China, the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not come with 12GB of RAM. Instead, it will feature a larger 16GB of RAM. This move seems to be Samsung’s way of matching the competition in China, where many local brands offer 16GB of RAM or more in their top flagship phones. Since the Chinese market is highly competitive, Samsung likely wants to avoid falling behind in specifications.

In other parts of the world, Samsung appears confident that 12GB of RAM will be enough for most users. The company is betting on its strong brand name and customer trust. Samsung seems to believe that many buyers will still choose the S26 Ultra even if it has slightly less RAM than some Chinese competitors. This also helps Samsung control costs in markets where customers may prefer a more balanced price-to-performance ratio.

Another recent leak has added more details about the memory technology used in the S26 lineup. All models in the series will come with LPDDR5X RAM. This is fast and efficient memory, and the reported speed is 10.7Gbps. This means the new Galaxy S26 series should offer smooth performance, better multitasking, and improved power efficiency.

With the expected launch just a few months away, more details will likely surface soon. The Galaxy S26 lineup is shaping up to be powerful, polished, and competitive. Samsung’s strategy with RAM and storage options shows that the company is trying to balance performance with market demands. Fans of the Galaxy S series now have a good idea of what to expect when the phones become official.