After the successful launch of Galaxy S25, Samsung has started working on the new series. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has appeared in some leaks already. Some fresh CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have appeared online, giving fans a first look at what could be the company’s next big flagship. The phone will launch early next year as the successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leaks have revealed the key specs and design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. So, let’s have a look at the specs first.

The renders show a flat display with slim, even bezels. Compared to last year, the corners look more rounded, and the edges of the phone also appear slightly curved. This makes the device look smoother and more refined than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Reveal Fresh Design and Key Specs

On the back, Samsung has introduced a slightly refreshed quad-camera layout. Three cameras are placed inside a pill-shaped module, while a fourth sits to the right of the center lens. Above this, the flash unit and an extra cutout for sensors can be seen. The rear camera island protrudes noticeably, which lines up with earlier rumours. On the front, the selfie camera remains in its usual punch-hole cutout.

In terms of cameras, leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 3x optical zoom camera with a downgraded sensor, and the same 5x optical zoom lens seen in the S25 Ultra.

Under the hood, the device is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, although an Exynos 2600 variant could also be released in select regions. Powering the phone will be a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 60W wired charging, a notable upgrade over its predecessor. The display is also said to grow slightly, reaching 6.9 inches.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to bring a refined design, powerful internals, and camera upgrades. With its launch expected in early 2026, fans won’t have to wait too long to see how accurate these leaks turn out to be.