Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Smarter Cameras, Stronger Privacy, Better Performance

Design and Build

The Galaxy S26 Ultra continues the premium Ultra identity with a large display, squared-off frame, and built-in S Pen. However, Samsung has made the body slimmer and lighter than previous Ultra models. The phone measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 214g, which is notable for a device carrying a 6.9-inch screen, a large battery, and a stylus slot.

Samsung has also introduced a refreshed ambient island camera design, giving the rear camera area a cleaner and more premium appearance.

The back panel feels less cluttered, while the matte finish helps reduce fingerprints during regular handling. The design still feels unmistakably Ultra, but the improved balance makes it easier to hold while taking photos, watching content, or writing with the S Pen.

Durability remains a major strength. The phone is built for heavy daily use, whether it is being used outdoors, during travel, in office environments, or for constant content creation. The slim profile also helps when using the phone for long video shoots, where a bulky device can become uncomfortable quickly.

Display and Privacy Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch display, making it one of the largest mainstream flagship phones available. Samsung’s AMOLED panels are already known for sharpness, contrast, and strong outdoor visibility, and the S26 Ultra continues that tradition. The large screen is particularly useful for reading articles, editing photos, watching videos, multitasking, and using the S Pen.

The biggest talking point is the new Privacy Display. Samsung describes it as a built-in privacy screen that hides content from side views, similar to a privacy screen protector but integrated directly into the display.

As per a source, the feature uses Samsung Display’s Flex Magic Pixel technology, which works through two types of pixels called Narrow and Wide pixels. These pixels control how light is dispersed, helping reduce visibility from side angles.

This is especially useful for users who frequently open banking apps, WhatsApp chats, emails, documents, or login screens in public places. In offices, universities, cafés, public transport, or airports, Privacy Display adds a practical layer of protection without needing an external privacy protector.

There may be a slight trade-off in brightness and viewing comfort when privacy mode is active, but the feature gives users more control over when their screen should remain visible and when it should stay private.

Camera

The camera system is one of the biggest reasons to consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It features a f/1.4 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP telephoto camera with f/2.9 aperture, and a 12MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The 200MP main camera is designed to capture more detail and more light. The wider f/1.4 aperture is an important upgrade because it allows more light to enter the sensor, improving low-light shots, indoor photos, and night photography. The main camera aperture has improved from f/1.7 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to f/1.4 on the S26 Ultra.

The ultra-wide camera is now a 50MP sensor with dual-pixel autofocus and f/1.9 aperture, which helps with landscape shots, group photos, architecture, and indoor wide-angle photography. The higher resolution also gives more room for cropping and detail retention.

Zoom performance remains a key Ultra strength. The rear camera setup includes a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, along with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS, and f/2.9 aperture.

This setup gives users more flexibility across different shooting distances. The 3x lens is useful for portraits and closer subjects, while the 5x lens is better for stage events, buildings, signs, travel photography, and distant subjects. The brighter f/2.9 telephoto aperture should also help reduce noise in zoom shots taken indoors or at night.

Samsung’s ProVisual Engine further supports image processing, helping with detail, exposure, color, and noise reduction. Photos generally appear sharp, colorful, and social-media-ready, though Samsung’s processing can still lean slightly vibrant in some scenes.

Video, Stabilization and Selfies

Video is another major focus. The S26 Ultra supports up to 8K 30fps recording on the primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, while all cameras support up to 4K 120fps. The 12MP front camera supports up to 4K 60fps HDR recording. Moreover, all cameras support Super HDR for photos and videos.

The improved stabilization makes the phone more suitable for creators who shoot handheld videos, reels, interviews, and travel clips. Super Steady and stabilization enhancements help reduce shake when walking, panning, or recording moving subjects. For users who create content regularly, this reduces the need for a gimbal in many casual shooting situations.

Samsung also highlights better low-light video performance, helped by wider apertures and noise reduction. The company says the S26 Ultra delivers clearer and more detailed videos in low-light environments compared with the S25 Ultra.

The 12MP selfie camera remains modest in resolution, but Samsung says the AI-powered image signal processor now applies to the front camera, helping produce more natural and realistic selfies. Moreover, the front camera has a slightly wider field of view, allowing more people to fit into the frame.

Performance and Cooling

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, Samsung’s customized flagship processor. Samsung says the new chipset brings improvements across CPU, GPU, and NPU performance, which means faster app response, better gaming, improved AI processing, and smoother multitasking.

The phone is available in three storage configurations: 256GB with 12GB RAM, 512GB with 12GB RAM, and 1TB with 16GB RAM. Samsung recommends the 1TB model for users handling large files, high-performance tasks, heavy gaming, or extensive photo and video libraries.

Performance should feel flagship-grade across demanding tasks such as 4K video editing, gaming, multitasking, AI photo editing, navigation, and long camera sessions. The stronger NPU also matters because many Galaxy AI and camera processing features now rely heavily on on-device intelligence.

Thermal management has also improved. Samsung says the redesigned vapor chamber spreads heat more evenly and offers 21% greater thermal performance compared with the previous model.

That matters during extended gaming, video recording, hotspot usage, GPS navigation, and outdoor camera work. A cooler phone not only feels better in hand but also maintains performance more consistently.

Galaxy AI and Software

Galaxy AI plays a bigger role on the S26 Ultra. Samsung’s AI features are now more deeply connected with camera editing, search, productivity, and personalization. Photo Assist allows users to edit images using prompts, adjust backgrounds, remove objects, and generate creative changes.

Samsung’s official page shows Photo Assist using text prompts to transform an image, highlighting how AI editing is becoming more visual and easier for everyday users.

The improved NPU helps these AI features run faster and more smoothly. For creators, this can reduce editing time. For professionals, AI tools can help with quick summaries, writing assistance, translation, and smarter search.

Privacy is also an important part of Samsung’s AI strategy. With Knox security, Privacy Display, and on-device processing options, Samsung is clearly positioning the S26 Ultra as a flagship for users who want advanced AI without losing control over sensitive data.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy S26 Ultra carries a 5,000mAh battery, which Samsung describes as an ultra-long-lasting battery for all-day performance.

The capacity is familiar, but efficiency gains from the new processor should help improve endurance during mixed use. The phone is built for heavy daily workloads, including browsing, social media, photography, calls, streaming, navigation, and gaming.

Charging is a key upgrade. Samsung Pakistan confirms the phone does not include a charger in the box; buyers only get the data cable and SIM ejector pin, while the adapter must be purchased separately.

The device supports faster charging than previous Ultra models, making short charging sessions more useful during the day. This is important for users who record videos, use mobile data heavily, or travel frequently.

Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging also add convenience for accessories such as earbuds and smartwatches.

S Pen and Productivity

The built-in S Pen remains one of the biggest differences between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and other flagship smartphones. It turns the phone into a more practical productivity tool for users who take notes, sign documents, mark PDFs, sketch ideas, or edit images with precision.

The large 6.9-inch screen gives the S Pen enough room to feel useful rather than cramped. Screen-off memo remains convenient for quick notes, while Air Command gives fast access to shortcuts.

For students, journalists, business users, and creators, the S Pen is not just an accessory. It is one of the few features that give the Ultra lineup a distinct identity in the premium smartphone market.

Connectivity and Storage

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is built as a long-term flagship, so storage and connectivity matter. With up to 1TB storage and 16GB RAM, the top variant is clearly aimed at power users who record high-resolution video, save large media libraries, install heavy games, or work with large files.

The 512GB variant should be the more practical option for most heavy users, while the 256GB may suit users who rely more on cloud storage and do not shoot too much 4K or 8K video.

Connectivity features include modern flagship essentials such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and USB-C.

Price and Availability in Pakistan

Samsung Pakistan lists the Galaxy S26 Ultra from Rs. 489,999. The phone is available in standard colors, including Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, and White, while some exclusive colors may vary by market or availability.

Given the price, the S26 Ultra is clearly positioned for premium buyers. It is not a value flagship. Instead, it targets users who want Samsung’s best camera system, strongest performance, built-in S Pen, long-term software support, Galaxy AI, and privacy-focused display technology in one device.

Final Words

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a flagship built around refinement rather than reinvention. Its biggest upgrades are not limited to one headline feature. The phone improves the camera system with wider apertures, strengthens video recording with better stabilization, adds a genuinely useful Privacy Display, improves cooling, and brings faster charging.

The 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, dual telephoto setup, 8K recording support, 4K 120fps video, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, 5,000mAh battery, and built-in S Pen make it one of the most complete Android flagships currently available in Pakistan.

However, it remains a premium device with a premium price. The large size may not suit everyone, and the missing charger in the box is still disappointing at this price point. But for users who want a powerful Samsung flagship for photography, productivity, content creation, privacy, and long-term use, the Galaxy S26 Ultra delivers one of the strongest all-around packages in the market.