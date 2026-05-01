Samsung Is Removing a Camera From the Galaxy S27 Ultra, And That Could Actually Be a Good Thing

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra fewer cameras is the rumour that will immediately raise eyebrows and then, on reflection, prompt a more interesting question: does removing a camera actually make the phone worse?

Prolific and well-sourced Samsung leaker Ice Universe has revealed that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will ditch the 3x telephoto camera that has been a fixture of the Ultra lineup through multiple generations, including the S26 Ultra. Whether that means the S27 Ultra ships with three rear cameras instead of four, or whether Samsung replaces the 3x lens with something different entirely, remains unclear. But a speculative render released alongside the leak strongly implies a triple rear camera system, not the quad setup Ultra buyers have come to expect.

What Is Actually Changing

The S26 Ultra and its predecessors carried a four-camera rear system built around a primary wide lens, a 3x telephoto, a 5x periscope telephoto, and an ultrawide. The 3x and 5x combination gave the Ultra lineup exceptional optical zoom flexibility, users could choose between a relatively close telephoto and a long-range periscope depending on their subject.

Removing the 3x telephoto collapses that flexibility. In its place, the S27 Ultra would likely retain the 5x periscope telephoto, the longer-range lens, leaving a gap in the mid-range zoom territory that the 3x previously covered.

The question is whether that gap matters as much as it sounds. Modern computational photography and AI upscaling have made the quality difference between optical and digital zoom significantly smaller than it was even two years ago. A strong 5x optical lens paired with intelligent digital interpolation can produce results that are difficult to distinguish from a dedicated 3x lens in most real-world shooting scenarios.

The Design Overhaul Goes Beyond Cameras

The camera reduction is not the only significant change rumoured for the S27 Ultra.

Previous leaks suggested the Galaxy S27 series could move away from the current camera placement arrangement, with the S27 Ultra adopting a distinctly different visual layout. The speculative render Ice Universe released, based on those earlier leaks rather than leaked imagery, shows a phone that looks meaningfully different from the S26 Ultra, with the triple camera configuration arranged in a format that departs from the current quad-lens island.

It is worth being clear: this is a render based on rumours, not a leaked photograph. The actual design could differ. But the convergence of multiple leaks from the same credible source pointing in the same direction gives the speculation reasonable weight.

Is Three Cameras Actually a Downgrade?

The instinctive reaction to “fewer cameras” is negative, and in a market where spec sheets are marketing tools, removing a camera feels like a regression. But the real-world evidence does not straightforwardly support that conclusion.

The vivo X300 Ultra, a phone that ships with a triple rear camera system, currently ranks among the best camera phones available. Its success demonstrates that camera count is not the primary determinant of photographic quality. Sensor size, aperture, computational processing, and software optimisation matter far more than the number of lenses on the back.

Samsung is also rumoured to be equipping the S27 Ultra with a near 200MP primary sensor approaching one-inch size, a significant hardware upgrade that could more than compensate for the loss of the 3x telephoto in terms of overall image quality. A flagship-grade 200MP main sensor with strong AI processing can produce credible results across a wide zoom range without a dedicated mid-range telephoto.

What Samsung Might Be Thinking

Reading between the lines of these leaks, Samsung’s strategy appears to be shifting from breadth, covering every focal length with a dedicated lens, to depth, investing in fewer but significantly higher-quality sensors.

That is a philosophically different approach to camera hardware, and it mirrors a broader shift happening across the Android flagship landscape. Apple has never offered a dedicated 3x telephoto on the standard iPhone Pro; it goes straight from ultrawide to 5x and has not been penalised for it commercially. If the primary and 5x sensors are exceptional enough, the absence of a mid-range telephoto becomes an acceptable trade-off for most users.

For Samsung, the calculus also involves manufacturing complexity and cost. A flagship with three premium sensors is easier to engineer to a high standard than one with four. Concentrating resources on fewer, better components rather than spreading them across more, average ones is a legitimate premium strategy.

Still Early Days

It is important to maintain appropriate scepticism. The Galaxy S27 series is not expected to launch until early 2027, and the information currently circulating, however credibly sourced, is rumour and render, not confirmed specification. Samsung has not commented on any aspect of the S27 lineup.

Ice Universe has a strong track record on Samsung leaks, and the convergence of the camera reduction rumour with the broader design overhaul narrative gives it more credibility than an isolated tip. But until Samsung officially reveals the device, the final camera configuration remains unconfirmed.

What is clear is that Samsung is rethinking the Ultra formula more fundamentally than it has in several generations. Fewer cameras, a new design language, and a significantly upgraded primary sensor suggest a phone that is being rebuilt around different priorities, not simply iterated from the S26 Ultra.