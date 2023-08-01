Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 Surfaced At FCC
The tech giant, Samsung launched its first Bluetooth tracker, Galaxy Smart Tag back in January 2021. It has been quite a while since the launch. The good piece of information is that we will soon see its successor. Thanks to FCC, we recently got information about the upcoming Galaxy Smart Tag 2.
Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 Appeared At FCC Hinting At An Imminent Launch
We can get some information regarding the upcoming AirTag competitor at the FCC’s website. According to the latest reports, the tag will definitely hit retail shelves with the name ” Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2″. In addition, the device will reportedly get a full redesign. The FCC listing shows a retail-ready version of the tracker. Let’s have a look:
The Bluetooth tracker will support ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. It is tipped to allow for more accurate tracking with supported devices. You must be wondering what is the difference between Bluetooth tracking and UWB tracking. It is just the same as knowing the smart tag is in the house and knowing that it is particularly in the living room under the reclining chair. Just for your info, the Galaxy Smart Tag Plus supported UWB while the original Galaxy Smart Tag did not. Moreover, this FCC listing laboriously suggests Samsung would only launch one Smart Tag 2 variant this time.