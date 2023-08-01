Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 Surfaced At FCC

The tech giant, Samsung launched its first Bluetooth tracker, Galaxy Smart Tag back in January 2021. It has been quite a while since the launch. The good piece of information is that we will soon see its successor. Thanks to FCC, we recently got information about the upcoming Galaxy Smart Tag 2.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 Appeared At FCC Hinting At An Imminent Launch

We can get some information regarding the upcoming AirTag competitor at the FCC’s website. According to the latest reports, the tag will definitely hit retail shelves with the name ” Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2″. In addition, the device will reportedly get a full redesign. The FCC listing shows a retail-ready version of the tracker. Let’s have a look: