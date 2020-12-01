Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag- An object tracker Making Lives Easier

Imagine you have to go somewhere and getting late but lost your keys to drive the car? Isn’t it annoying? Let’s imagine the second scenario when you had put your mobile on silent to make your baby sleep however you forgot where you had kept it and you want to make an urgent call. This scenario is even worst than the first one. Tech giants these days are fully aware of the issues faced by people and keep on launching such devices that make lives easier. Samsung has been launching some great devices and feature from the last few months. The Korean tech giant is looking to expand its Galaxy business and in an effort to do so, it is reportedly working on Galaxy Smart Tag, which is a tile-like tracker.

This device carrying a model number EI-T5300 is discovered by a Telecom certification website in Indonesia. However, we have not come across any other information regarding the device besides its name. Previously when Galaxy Note 20 series was launched, the company has brought it with a SmartThings Find feature that helps users locate their device if lost. Ths technology has Bluetooth low energy and ultrawideband technology that can help in finding galaxy devices including smartphones, tablets, earbuds and smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag- An object tracker will Make Lives Easier

The SmartThings Find service was announced in October with a purpose to help users locate Galaxy devices. This technology used Android 8, ultra-wideband and Bluetooth low energy to perform better. The best thing about it is that it can work even when it’s offline.

The new Smart Tag that will be launched soon helps users keep trackers in things that people usually carry such as wallet, keys etc which helps in finding them.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag receives the Indonesian Telecom certification.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/TCk4EYc5ql — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 30, 2020

The Galaxy Smart Tag will offer similar functionality to that of tile tracker and both have the small tags that can be placed anywhere or can be fixed to the thing that you don’t want to get lost. By making a beep sound, it helps users to locate the devices that are lost.

