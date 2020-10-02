Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Variant Specs, Features & Price

Recently in September 2020, Samsung launched the new affordable Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. Both Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the Galaxy Tab A7. However, the Wi-Fi a variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 is also available in online stores for sales. The Galaxy Tab A7 is available as color options in Grey, Gold, and Silver and offered in a single storage version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Variant Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi The best rate for Rs. 47,100 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) in Pakistan has been updated from the last list provided for the single 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant by Samsung official dealers and warranty providers all over Pakistan.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 wifi variant packs a 7040mAh battery and has an 8 MP camera. It has a 10,4-inch display and a 64 GB RAM storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Features

Running Android 10-based One UI 2.5, the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC equipped in the Samsung Galaxy tab A7. It comes in 3 GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage which can be extended up to 1 TB with a microSD card.

The tablet is a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1.200 pixels) TFT display on the front side. The tablet is powered by a battery unit of 7,040 mAh. For images, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has an 8 MP rear camera. It has a 5MP the selfie camera on the front. The tablet’s main highlight is the quad speakers, which boost your audio experience. In addition, Dolby Atmos supports the tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi version on the connectivity side is fitted with a 3.5 mm Headband jack and USB Type-C port for a charge. the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi variant gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo.

Onboard sensors include a geomagnetic sensor, a gyro sensor, an accelerometer, a hall sensor and an ambient light sensor. Finally, this tablet is estimated in dimensions of 157.4 x 247.6 x 7.0 mm, weighing 476 g.

