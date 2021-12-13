Samsung is working on its upcoming tablet, Galaxy Tab A8. Some reports are claiming that it will be called Galaxy Tab A8 10.5. Anyhow, some latest reports have revealed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price and specs. Let’s have a look at them.

First of all, the upcoming tablet will have a 10.50-inch LCD (1,920×1,200 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. It will feature Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The tab will come in three storage configurations — 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. You can also expand the storage via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specs and Price Leak Online

Additionally, the tab will sport quad speakers, two at the bottom and two at the top. The volume key, power button, selfie camera, and microphone are said to be arranged on the right side. Light sensor and USB Type-C port are placed at the bottom. The tablet lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. On the left spine, a microSD card slot is placed.

Moreover, the tab will have an 8MP camera at the back. However, there will be a 5MP camera at the front. It will also have a massive 7,040mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is expected to come with a price tag of EUR 230 (~PKR. 46,000). It will be available in Grey, Rose or Pink, and Silver colour options. Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 will also be available in several versions with or without LTE support.

