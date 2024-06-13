Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Is Coming Soon

Samsung is preparing for a major launch event in July, its largest of the year’s second half. The much-anticipated “Unpacked” event is set to reveal a variety of interesting new gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

One of the main attractions is expected to be the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, a high-end tablet that sparked curiosity when it appeared on Safety Korea’s certification website in March. Now, owing to a fresh leak on Geekbench, a benchmark aggregator for unannounced smartphones, we have a better idea of the Tab S10 Plus’ likely specs.

The Geekbench listing, believed to be for the US variant of the tablet, reveals some intriguing details. The processor powering the Tab S10 Plus is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, paired with a hefty 12GB of RAM and a Mali-G720 Immortalis graphics processing unit (GPU).

This chip choice raises a few eyebrows. While the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus is no slouch, top-tier Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm are generally considered more powerful. This decision by Samsung to use a MediaTek chip, particularly in the US market which is often sensitive to component choices, is a curious one. It’s important to note that this information is based on a single leak, and there’s a possibility it could be inaccurate. Reliable confirmation from trusted sources is still needed.

On a more positive note, the leak also suggests the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will boast a mammoth 10,000mAh battery. This aligns with expectations, considering the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus already sports a substantial 10,090mAh battery. A 10,000mAh battery promises exceptional battery life, ideal for users who demand long hours of uninterrupted use on their tablets.

While the full picture of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus remains fuzzy, these leaks provide a tantalizing glimpse into what Samsung might have in store for us at the upcoming Unpacked event. Stay tuned for more confirmed details and exciting announcements from Samsung in July!