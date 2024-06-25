Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is generating excitement, and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the debut of the new flagship tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Early glimpses suggest it closely resembles its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra maintains the notch design introduced with the Tab S8 Ultra, housing a dual front-facing camera setup. While the specific camera details are still under wraps, the new tab will most likely feature wide and ultra-wide lenses, continuing Samsung’s trend of versatile front-facing cameras for enhanced video calls and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Renders Showcase Sleek, Familiar Design

In terms of size, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra matches the dimensions of the Tab S9 Ultra precisely, measuring 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm. Although the weight hasn’t been officially disclosed, it is likely to be similar to the 2023 model, which weighs 732 grams (1.61 lbs). This ensures a familiar feel for users upgrading from the previous model.

The rear of the tablet features two additional cameras and a recessed line designed to magnetically hold the S Pen, a staple feature for Samsung’s high-end tablets. The inclusion of four loudspeakers suggests a continuation of the premium audio experience that Samsung users have come to expect.

Regarding its internals, there is some speculation about the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s processor. We know that the Galaxy Tab S10+ will come with the Dimensity 9300+, but the Ultra model’s chipset remains uncertain. Questions linger about whether Samsung will adopt a Snapdragon chipset exclusively, similar to the rumoured setup for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or if it might opt for the Snapdragon X Elite/Plus chips, akin to those in the Galaxy Book4 Edge, or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event promises to provide answers to these questions and more. Samsung will unveil three new Galaxy Tabs, including the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, alongside other anticipated products like the Galaxy Z foldable and the Galaxy Ring. This event will also showcase Samsung’s latest innovations and set the stage for the next wave of flagship devices.

See Also: Samsung’s Flagship Watch: Galaxy Watch 7 or Something Else?