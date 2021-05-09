Samsung is working to launch its new Tab called Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. The upcoming tab is expected to come in three variants – Wi-Fi only (SM-T730), 4G (SM-T735), and 5G (SM-T736B/SM-T736N). The Wi-Fi and LTE models have bagged 3C certification, revealing 44W charging support in the process.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Gets 3C Certification with 44W Charging

Check Also: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 700

However, the 3C listing has revealed that the tablets won’t ship with a 44W charger. Instead, they will come with 15W adapters which means you’ll have to buy a compatible 44W charger separately for faster charging.

Unfortunately, it is unclear whether the 5G model will also ship with a 15W charger or come bundled with an adapter that will go faster. The rumors have revealed that the 5G version will come with a dual camera on the back. Other specs will include a selfie camera on the right bezel, and a USB-C port at the bottom joined by a speaker.

The 5G version has also spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 750G SoC. Moreover, it will run Android 11 out of the box with 4GB RAM. We hope that there will be more RAM options as well.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding it yet. But we will get more information about it in the coming days.

Check Also: Samsung Recaptures the No. 1 Spot in Q1 Global Smartphone Market 2021