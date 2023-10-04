Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series Launched: Check Out Specs & Price
Today, the tech giant Samsung expanded its Fan Edition lineup. The highly anticipated Galaxy S23 FE smartphone together with Galaxy Buds FE & Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series joined the Fan Edition family. It is pertinent to mention here that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series includes two variants: a 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE and a 12.4-inch Tab S9 FE+ in both Wi-Fi only and 5G trims. Let’s dig into what the new Galaxy tablets offer.
Specs, Features & Price of Galaxy Tab S9 FE & FE+
The new Galaxy tablets boast IPS LCDs with FHD+ resolution. In addition to that, they come with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a Samsung Vision Booster for enhanced viewing in outdoor environments and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The duo is IP68-rated and comes with the S Pen stylus which is also water and dust-resistant.
Exynos 1380 chipset paired with 6/8 GB RAM powers the Tab S9 FE. On the other hand, the same chipset with 8/12 GB RAM powers the FE+ model. Internal storage is either 128 GB or 256 GB on both variants. Moreover, you can extend it via the microSD card slot. If you talk about the camera setup, both tablets sport 12 MP ultrawide front-facing snappers with a 120˚ field of view and an 8 MP primary rear module. However, the Tab S9 FE+ gets an additional 8 MP ultrawide module on the back as well. Tab S9 FE comes with an 8,000 mAh battery while the FE+ acquires a 10,000 mAh cell. Both variants support up to 45W fast charging. However, let me tell you that you’ll need to provide your own charging brick.
The color options of the series include Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender. The Tab S9 FE price starts at €529 in Europe. On the other hand, the Tab S9 FE+ price tag starts from €699. The 5G models will cost €100 extra.