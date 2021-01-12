Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Welcome to the Everyday EPIC Samsung brings its fans the opportunity to witness history in the making at the first Galaxy Unpacked Live Event of 2021

After a challenging year that has driven us to push the limits of technological excellence, the need for devices that can turn regular, day-to-day life into an extraordinary adventure is now greater than ever. With the focus shifting from traditional work dynamics in favour of new norms like working from home, individuals require devices that can keep up with uncertain times – which is why Samsung has been busy developing something for everyone looking to an EPIC, life transforming experience. To find out more, tune in to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on the 14th of January, 2021, at 8 pm PKT.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event promises to wow fans by showcasing the EPIC technological advancements that Samsung has been developing for a year. The event will be a culmination of the fans’ trust in the brand and its commitment to the highest quality, and as with every Galaxy Unpacked event so far, Samsung promises to make this one an event worth remembering as well.

With the event merely three days away, you can register on the following link to stay in the know regarding more EPIC updates.

https://www.samsung.com/pk/unpacked/?fbclid=IwAR0ylHE-EnonzN5Akf5EAGtuobRcpzsyjezYPui0bj7d7rUSVd4Zpct4o5w

Samsung Pakistan takes prides in consistently offering its fans nothing but the best, year after year. We look forward to hosting you at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live event on the 14th of January.