Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Blog – S22 Updates As it Happens

Samsung, one of the best smartphone brands in Pakistan and around the globe has organized a launching event of its upcoming smartphones at 8:00 pm today. We think that the event will have the latest S Series smartphones unpacked that are the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra. We urge all Samsung lovers to stay tuned to know more about these smartphones including their price and specifications, launch date in Pakistan, and more.

LIVE UPDATES

Live Update: 05:00pm

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live Event Starts at 08:00 pm in Pakistan. Exactly 03 hours from now