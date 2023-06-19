This is All Samsung will unveil at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event

Samsung is gearing up to unveil a bunch of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event next month. However, ahead of the official unveiling, all those devices have been revealed through leaked press renders. These devices are Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at that event.

A famous leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked press renders of all of Samsung’s upcoming mobile devices. The first image shows all devices, including the Ultra variant of the Galaxy Tab S9, together. The Galaxy Buds 3 can be seen in its White colour, while the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be seen in their Green/Mint colour.

The second image reveals the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s gigantic cover display and dual-camera setup. This phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and an improved 12MP primary camera. Its newer hinge mechanism allows the phone to be folded without any gap.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to follow pretty much the same design as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It will also bring the new waterdrop-shaped hinge that reduces the screen crease and leaves no gap between the two folding halves of the device. Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also be compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition.

Additionally, Samsung is also bringing back its iconic rotating bezel with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. There will also be a rotating bezel-less version of the watch called the Galaxy Watch 6. The watch will feature an accelerometer, gyro, compass, GPS, heart-rate monitor, ECG, body composition analysis, and blood pressure measurement. Both smartwatches will run Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch out of the box.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea. The event will take place on July 27, 2023. The devices could go on pre-order the same week and could reach consumers in August.

