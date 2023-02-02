Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event has concluded, and as predicted, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled. While those three phones, which included the S23 Ultra, were the main attraction, there were plenty of intriguing support acts as well.

We were also treated to Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 series, which provides Samsung fans with some gorgeous new ultrabook alternatives. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, for example, is a powerful laptop that weighs less than a Dell XPS 13 or an Apple MacBook Pro. But it was unquestionably Samsung’s trio of new S23 series phones that stole the show.

The livestream of Samsung Unpacked 2023 has ended. If you were unable to view the event live, you may watch it again on Samsung’s website or on their YouTube channel.

Here’s Everything Announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Highlights

1. Samsung Galaxy S23

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 wasn’t the most spectacular reveal at Unpacked, but it has all the makings of another massively popular Android phone.

It has many of the same characteristics as the current Samsung Galaxy S22, including a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as the same 8GB of RAM (8GB) and rear cameras. This translates to a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor, all with 3x optical zoom.

However, there are some improvements beneath the hood, most notably an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU for enhanced gaming and multimedia capabilities. The design has also been refined as a result of the introduction of a new, cleaner look.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

If you need the expanse of a 6.6-inch screen, the Galaxy S23 Plus is the series’ new middle child. It uses the same customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU as its smaller sibling and has a new, cleaner design owing to the removal of some elevated metal that previously covered the camera array.

Another gain is an increase in the S23 Plus’ basic capacity, which has been increased from 128GB to 256GB. However, the phone, as last year, lies between between the regular S23 and the flashier S23 Ultra. Though, we’d have liked to see the S23 Plus get the 108MP primary camera found on last year’s S22 Ultra.

Still, Samsung hasn’t tried to change what wasn’t broken with the S22 Plus, and it retains a formidable trio of cameras – a 50MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP optically-stabilized 3x optical zoom. The front camera has also been upgraded to 12MP from 40MP, allowing you to shoot 10MP 4-in-1 pixel-binned photographs.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, an immensely powerful (but also highly costly) flagship phone with a new 200MP primary camera, was the centrepiece of Samsung’s Unpacked presentation.

It’s not a major redesign of its predecessor, but there are minor upgrades throughout, such as a harder screen, speedier memory and storage, and a more economical battery. However, a substantial portion of the presentation was devoted to the “pro-level” camera system. It’s the first Samsung phone with a 200MP sensor, the new ISOCELL HP2 that Samsung revealed before launch. Along with the phone’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, this appears to fuel some significant improvements to the S23 Ultra’s low-light performance for both video and stills.

4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3

We didn’t only get three smartphones at Android Unpacked today; Samsung also gave out three Galaxy Book 3 computers. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the most powerful, and it was released alongside a Pro and Pro 360 version of the laptop. The AMOLED panels on all three will be a significant part of their appeal, with the heavier Galaxy Book 3 Ultra also featuring the newest mobile CPU and GPU to appeal to both gamers and graphic creatives.

While the Ultra version is extremely expensive ($2,199.99 ), it does appear to be an intriguing challenger to high-end gaming laptops and ultrabooks.

5. One UI 5.1

Along with new hardware, the Unpacked event of 2023 included new software in the form of One UI 5.1.

In brief, Samsung has made a few changes to its One UI interface, which sits atop Google’s Android 13.0. It’s hardly a significant overhaul, but it does include an upgrade to its Notes app to make editing and sharing easier.

A larger redesign, in addition to bug fixes and security updates, would have been good, though we may see more significant changes with the release of Android 14 later this year.

What we didn’t see at the Unpacked 2023

The following is everything we saw during the Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling, which implies there was a lot we didn’t see. For one reason, there was no Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, despite the fact that the Galaxy Tab S8 series debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

These slates have apparently been delayed owing to weak sales of current models, given that very little has been rumored about the Tab S9 series. Other big Samsung devices in the horizon include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, however new models in these lines aren’t expected until late 2023, based on previous experience. Similarly, the timing wasn’t right for some new Galaxy Buds.