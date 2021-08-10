Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 – Here’s How to Watch it Live! A New Fold and a New Flip Phone, Two Smartwatches & Galaxy Buds 2 on its way

Samsung has been known for introducing innovative designs and exceptional technology. Tomorrow, i.e. on August 11, 2021, at 07:00 P.M, Samsung is hosting a virtual event, the Galaxy Unpacked. Rumours are that there won’t be any “Galaxy Note” launched this year, instead, they’ll be unveiling their third generation of the Galaxy Flip and the Fold. Also, we’ll be seeing two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4(s) and the new Galaxy Buds 2. We also saw leaks about a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a while back but, we haven’t heard any update about that either.

Samsung is the only brand that launches its new smartphones at the same date and time globally, unlike other brands. So, we are excited for all the new tech that’ll be available for pre-order in Pakistan too. If you are a tech enthusiast and love watching new technologies unpacked, we got good news for you. You can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live!

How to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live?

Samsung will be streaming the entire launch event via YouTube that anyone can join and watch.

There you go, when the Galaxy Unpacked kicks off tomorrow at 07:00 PM, the video above would turn into a Live Stream. If you want to get notified, play the video above and you’ll find a button to set a reminder to ping you when the event is about to kick off.

We’ll also be hosting a live blog, so make sure you check out our blog tomorrow in order to get the latest updates, specifications, and prices set for the newly launched Samsung devices in Pakistan.