Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked A new series of Galaxy gadgets unveiled by the company today. The online event starts at 8:00 pm. “Welcome to the Everyday Epic.”

On Samsung.com, you could catch it live. In bite-sized updates, we will report the highlights live. Samsung and other Galaxy brands will unveil the latest generation of Galaxy S-Series products. As you follow the story, the specifics of the Galaxy S21 series are open, three S21, S21 and S21 Ultra are available in these editions.

“Welcome to the Everyday Epic”

In the beginning, it’s time for the most modern and high-end powerhouse. The color scheme of the S21 Ultra hasn’t changed, but it takes more space now. The main camera is compact and very versatile. The sensor produces large and clean superpixels using a nona or 3×3 pixel binning — perfect for light and daytime images. 12-bit HDR thus reduces bubble.

These phones are powered by Samsung’s first 5nm chipset. As our host explains, the S21 line has improved 20 percent CPU and dramatically improved GPU performance by 35 percent over the last generation. The S21 battery is similar to 4,000 mAh; but at 4,800 mAh, the cell of S21+ is this year marginally bigger. The battery life and improved heat control are also promised all day long.

The S21 takes point-and-shoot photography a step forward, along with the improved sensor. Functions such as director mode, vlog mode, and live thumbnails. Single Take 2.0 takes several attempts to get the optimal shot in multiple formats.

S21+ is the S21+ 6.7″ version — the same camera and internal hardware. But the beige shade doesn’t available. The Galaxy S21 series is now available. The standard S21 has as always the largest possible set of colors. It is available in coal, beige, silver, and lavender.

Show Some Love! <3



Not only do the bezels shave to the very ends, but they also have a standardized look around the S21. But there is always the hole-punch in the middle. The AMOLED 6.2″ adaptive panel cycles from 48Hz to 120Hz. Given the unchanged data from last year, the latest software for the ‘pro-grade’ sensor and new chip are largely used to boost the camera.

Smart Items Find is a full network to display Galaxy SmartTags. The valuables and items can be added and the exact position of the tag indicated. With the keynote address, the event began right now. Personalization will be at the center this year, as we planned. And more deals are arriving for tech giants.

The first result of the Galaxy is revealed for the night. The new Galaxy Buds Pro is available live in the familiar Galaxy Buds, in black, lavender, and white. Yet they don’t look like beans anymore.

The Buds Pro has an oval shape with soft ear tips and shiny highlights. The 3-mic collection has been returned, too. The smart active noise cancellation on these TWS buds is related. And between Galaxy phones, they can seamlessly move. The Buds are equipped with two-way speakers using system-in-package technology.

You also detect the head gestures to get you into the sound absolutely. The on-board AI demo actually protects chat, wind, and noise absorption during your phone calls. The pair begins at $199.