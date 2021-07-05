Samsung “Galaxy Unpacked” Event Planned for August 11, 2021

A South Korean newspaper report states that the unpacked event of Samsung Galaxy will be held on August 11, 2021. The report further claimed that Samsung would launch five products including Smartphones, Watches, and Buds. Earlier, some Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks also revealed August 11 to be the date for Samsung’s next big event.

This ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ will also be an online event, it will start at 11:00 pm in Korea (7:00 pm, in Pakistan), and may be seen on both the Samsung website and the official YouTube channel of the South Korean company. Samsung does not currently have any confirmation, but the date seems real, as the company usually holds a major event every year in August.

The biggest change in the product line will be at this Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked event. In contrast to the previous year in which the company launched the smartphone range of Galaxy Note, this year Samsung will launch five different products including Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches and true wireless stereo (TWS) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

According to reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones might be on sale from August 27. This isn’t the rumour anymore that the upcoming Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event will be scheduled in the month of August.

A previous leak of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 reports has also shown that the smartphone is ready to debut in August at the Galaxy event. Besides the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, there were also major leaks in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for the event date.

