Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Z Fold2 in China back in September. However, another smartphone which quite resembles the Galaxy Z Fold2 is also in the pipeline, Samsung Galaxy W21 5G. Basically it is the successor of last year’s Galaxy W20. The phone appeared in a listing on certification agency TENAA complete with images that show out its slightly altered design.

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Passes by TENAA

The difference in the design is that the Galaxy W21 features a ridged design and the China Telecom logo at the back. Interestingly, it has come with a gold colour finish. However, the remaining specs and design is identical to the Z Fold2. The phone has already appeared on China’s 3C agency.

As far as the specs of Z Fold2 are concerned, it features a 7.6″ Unfolded Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 22.5:18 ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold2 is available in two colours – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory to fuel all your needs. The 4500mAh intelligent battery with 10W wireless charging.

For More Details Please Visit: Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape of the Future