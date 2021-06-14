Just recently, we have revealed that Samsung is going to launch its number of devices in August. These could be Galaxy Z Flip3, Fold3 and Watch 4. On the other hand, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The upcoming Samsung smartwatches will run Android instead of Samsung’s custom Tizen OS. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE has visited the FCC website. Let’s have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications and features revealed via the FCC listing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Variant Get FCC Certification

First of all, it appears with the model number SM-885U. The FCC listing of the Galaxy Watch 4 reveals the various LTE bands it would support. Moreover, it will support Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/ 5GHz and various LTE Bands. The listing also reveals the battery model number (EB-BR880ABY) of the device.

More interestingly, the listing also mentions a wireless charger (EP-OR825). This means that the Watch could support 5W wireless charging. Samsung has not yet announced the launch date of its upcoming smartwatch. However, the latest reports claim that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch Active4 before the two smartphones – on August 11.

We will surely get more information about the devices in the coming days.

