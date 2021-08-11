Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Offers Impressive Health Insights

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series has been launched globally in their unpacked event today and will be available in selected markets (most probably in Pakistan too) from the 27th of August 2021. This time around, there are two watches, one with a simple sleek design and the other being the classier one. Hence, they name them both, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Design, Display, Specification & Performance

The displays of both the watches are AMOLED and has 330 PPI. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 has the same 1.36″ display as the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 class offers. Both come with the same 5nm-based chipset, the Exynos W920 (20% faster than previous Gen), and will have 1.5GB RAM (50% more than previous models) and 16GB of Internal Storage.

The built-in GPU is 10 times more capable than the older models, so you’ll not feel any lag at all. Both models showcase a clean, thin and smarter design than the previous generation and offer a wide range of colorful straps and watch faces. If you loved the rotating bezels in the past models, the Galaxy Watch 4 classic has it and is more refined and fun to use. The built-in battery will last for 40 hours or less, but thankfully the charging tech is really good, you can have approx 10 hours of usage with just 30 mins of charge. Considering the complexity of the watch and the features that it offers, we think that’s reasonable.

Galaxy Watch 4 Series: Sensors & Health Insights

Both the models come with amazing features that incredibly powerful sensors. Samsung has included a single chip called “Samsung BioActive Sensor” that powers three health sensors.

Optical Heart Rate Sensor (PPG) Electrical Heart Rate Sensor (ECG) Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor (BIA)

In simple words, you’ll be able to track your heart rate, blood oxygen tracker, blood pressure and monitor ECG. Moreover, there’s a first-ever “Body Composition Measurement Tool” that includes insights like skeletal muscle, fat mass, body water, body fat, and BMI.

As Samsung advertised, within 15 seconds, you’ll have 2400 data points related to your health and is 98% accurate. Isn’t that amazing?

Monitoring Sleep

The new Galaxy Watch 4 Series also helps in tracking the quality of one’s sleep. We think that this time it is a step further, how? Well, it literally has Snoring Detection which can really be handy for most of us :D. While sleeping, it constantly tracks Blood Oxygen Levels too and counts the sleep score that can be seen in the Galaxy Wearable app. This data can really be helpful if we want to understand and how can we make the quality of our sleep better.

Wear OS Powered by Samsung

Samsung joined Google to enhance the user experience of their new watches better. This unified platform means users can easily access leading Samsung & Google apps on their watches. For instance, both watches have a built-in compass & GPS, with Google Maps, you can know the area you are in and explore it precisely using both Samsung’s hardware technology and Google’s software. We think that can be huge for an enhanced user experience. We’ll know more when we’ll have our review units and we personally test these watches.

Gesture Controls

You can be very productive with the simple hand gesture controls using these new smartwatches.

More you forearm up and down twice to receive calls. Rotate your forearm twice to reject calls, dismiss notifications & alarms. Knock knock motion can be used for your own function of the watch.

Price & Availability of the Watch 4 Series

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249.99 for and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349.99 and will be available beginning August 27th in selected markets. We’ll be glad if it is available in Pakistan after 27th, we’ll let you know soon.