Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leaked photos shows new updates

While we wait for the One UI 5.0 beta to arrive next month, Samsung has already released the Wear OS 3.5 One UI Watch 4.5 beta. This is the company’s smartwatch’s next major iteration. This firmware is likely to power the Galaxy Watch 5 series when it is released in a few months. Some images highlighting some of the cosmetic changes made with this update have been leaked online.

The images presumably finished versions of features we already knew were coming, such as new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and a UI for selecting which SIM card to use to make calls if your gadget has more than one. They do, however, highlight new accessibility features such as additional colour correction options, audio channel settings for earbuds directly connected to the watch, and several dexterity settings for touch interaction.

Following that, here is the most recent QWERTY keyboard interface, which displays three methods for text input: dictation, keyboard, and handwriting.

In the following images, it is revealed that the Galaxy Watch 5 will help dual SIM strains from its host device, allowing the user to select whether or not to use SIM1 or SIM2 on a phone call or when sending a message.

In addition, some accessibility options are detailed in the screenshots. First, visually impaired customers will be able to activate TalkBack from any display screen by double pressing the house button. This will learn whatever is displaying on the show aloud.