Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Renders Leaked: Hints At Marquee Feature

Samsung is all set to launch wearables next month with several welcome upgrades. The highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 6 series will likely join the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. Recently, a new report surfaced online with a batch of official Galaxy Watch 6 Renders. Let’s dig into it.

Galaxy Watch 6 Renders Reveal Color & Size Options

Recently, some detailed renders of the upcoming Watch 6 series got leaked. It has also been revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 color options will include silver, black, and beige hues. The Watch 6 will offer consumers two size variants of 40mm and 44mm. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be presented in two sizes, namely 43mm and 47mm. The color options of the Classic variant are limited to black and silver. The point worth mentioning here is that the Classic version will bring the rotating bezel back again.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is tipped to feature the Exynos W930 SoC. It has been revealed by recent findings on the Bluetooth SIG website. Let me tell you that the powerful chipset will offer a different clock speed and an optional integrated LTE modem. The LTE modem promises to allow smartwatches to maintain internet connectivity without relying on a connected smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Launch date is tipped to be July 26. These upcoming Galaxy smartwatches will run on OneUI 5 Watch, based on Wear OS 4. In addition to that, they will presumably offer activity and health tracking features including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS, just the same as that of the Galaxy Watch 5.

Reports claim that the upcoming smartwatches are tipped to feature improved batteries. The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm variant will come with a 300 mAh battery, while the 44mm variant will brag a larger 425 mAh battery. The Watch 6 Classic is tipped to share the same 425 mAh battery as the 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 6. Let’s see what comes next. Till then stay tuned!

