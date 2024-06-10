Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Launch Date & Expected Price in Pakistan

In a recent leak, it was revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is set to launch on June 24. It was shared by MysteryLupin on social media platform X. Accidentally, the Galaxy Watch FE also appeared on Amazon with a price tag of 199 Euros. It implies that the watch will be available in the Pakistani market for around PKR 60,000. The new Fan Edition (FE) series is an affordable version of the Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Watch FE will be an entry-level wearable and is expected to be equipped with the same specifications as we have seen in the Galaxy Watch 4. This includes a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, the Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.

In addition, the Galaxy Watch FE will feature a 247mAh battery. The watch will run on Samsung’s One UI Watch 5.0, based on Wear OS, for a user-friendly experience. The watch will be available in three colors including black, silver, and pink gold. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch FE will also come with different health sensors, including ECG and heart rate monitoring.

With its combination of affordability and impressive features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is set to attract a wide range of consumers.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Official Support Page Goes Live