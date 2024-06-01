Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Official Support Page Goes Live

Samsung lovers! Are you guys ready for a wave of wearable releases this summer? You should be. With several amazing features, Samsung is wrapping up the launch of the highly awaited Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 series . A more budget-friendly addition is also rumored to join the lineup, and the latest leak seems to confirm this speculation. In a recent development, a support page for a Galaxy Watch with the model number SM-R861 went live on Samsung’s UK and Latin America websites. It confirms the existence of a new model dubbed Galaxy Watch FE .

The SM-R861 model was previously listed on FCC. It isn’t showing up on the Samsung US website now. Moreover, the support page offers no additional details apart from the model number. Anyhow, the appearance of the model number on a Samsung page particularly strengthens the likelihood that we will get a more budget-friendly Galaxy Watch this year.

There’s a debate going on over what Samsung will name this new watch. Some suggest the name, Galaxy Watch “FE”, typically reserved for more affordable Samsung products while others speculate that Samsung may call it the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024). The model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 4 series ended with R860. So, it can be a part of the Watch 4 series.

Naming a new product after a three-year-old model seems illogical. Isn’t it? However, it’s not new for the tech giant. Samsung recently did something similar with the Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet. It’s still possible that the new watch will be called the Galaxy Watch FE as it might be the rebranded version of the Galaxy Watch 4 with updated software. All we have to do is wait and watch.

There has been no information regarding the specs of the new model yet. As per the FCC listing, the variant of the Galaxy Watch will only support Bluetooth connectivity. Samsung has yet to confirm the official date for its Galaxy Unpacked event, it’s widely expected to take place on July 10. So, brace yourselves to get answers to all of our questions.