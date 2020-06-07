We have already told you that Samsung is planning to reveal the Galaxy Note20 and Fold 2 on August 5. Samsung will hold an event online to launch these devices. However, it seems like the company will launch another device along with these smart devices. According to some reports, Samsung Galaxy Watch3 will also launch on August 5. The smartwatch has also been certified by Thailand’s NBTC.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Gets NBTC Certification

The NBTC certification has also revealed some specs of the watch as well. The listing says that Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 41mm size. However, the FCC certification has earlier revealed that it will be 45mm which is the other version of the watch.

NBTC also revealed the other version in 45mm size. Both versions will support LTE connectivity. But unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any other information regarding the watch.

However, thanks to the previous certifications, we know that the 45mm model will come with built-in GPS and will be water-resistant up to 5ATM. Also, it will come with Gorilla Glass DX and have MIL-STD-810G rating.

Unfortunately, this is all that we came to know of ar about the Galaxy Watch3. But we hope to get more information in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

