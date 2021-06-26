Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 and Galaxy Watch4. All these devices are expected to launch in August. All these devices have appeared in many leaks and renders. Just recently, the above-mentioned smartphones have surfaced online with key specs. Now, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Renders Leak.

The latest set of leaks from 91Mobiles has revealed Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch4. These renders show every angle of the unannounced smartwatch and leave nothing to the imagination.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Renders Leak

The Watch4 will come in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. In addition, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G compliance, GPS, and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection are all prominent features.

The design of the Watch4 appears to borrow design language from the Galaxy Watch2 Active with its sleeker look and curvier lines. There are two physical buttons on the right side. Also, the watch may still feature a touch-sensitive bezel like the Active2.

Additionally, the renders show multiple band colours including white, green, black, red, and yellow with a silver, black, or mystic bronze watch body.

Currently, we do not know what the new unified Wear OS will look like. Although there are some watch faces visible in the renders, they don’t really show any of the software. Anyhow, we will get the official information about the watch in early August.

