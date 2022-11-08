Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series Get New Link Bracelet and Milanese Bands

Samsung announced a pair of new metal watch bands for its Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro smartwatches. The Milanese strap is available for both the 40mm and 44mm sizes for the Galaxy Watch5 while the Link Bracelet is exclusive to the Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

The new Link Bracelet costs KRW 253,000 ($181) and comes in two colour finishes – silver and black. The Milanese strap is priced at KRW 99,000 ($71) and is available in the same two colours. Samsung is also selling the new watchstrap options bundled with the Galaxy Watch5 models. The Link Bracelet Watch5 Pro bundle is priced at KRW 599,000 ($430).

The 44mm Galaxy Watch5 Milanese Band version is KRW 339,000 ($243) while the 40mm Galaxy Watch5 Milanese Band is going for KRW 319,000 ($229). These new watch bands are initially available in South Korea. There are no words for whether these will be available outside of South Korea.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 series back in August. The series includes two smartwatches including Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Watch5 Pro is a successor to last year’s Galaxy Watch4 Classic. It is available in black or grey titanium colours in LTE and Bluetooth-only versions. Moreover, it is available in a 45mm size while the Watch5 has a 40mm and 44m size.

