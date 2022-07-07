We already know Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy Watch Series. The company will most probably launch its Galaxy Watch5 series in August. As we are getting closer to the launch date, we are getting more information about the upcoming watches. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series has now appeared in some official linking renders revealing more details.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series Leaks in Official Renders

The series will include two watches, Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro. Watch5 Pro will be a successor to last year’s Galaxy Watch4 Classic. It will be available in black or grey titanium colours in LTE and Bluetooth-only versions. Moreover, it will be available in a 45mm size while the Watch5 will have a 44m size.

Some reports are also claiming that there could be another smaller 40mm version at launch as well. Watch5 will be available in black, blue and white colours.

The backs of both watches confirm Sapphire Crystal displays. Both will come with 5ATM water resistance and onboard GPS. There are two buttons on the side as well as a microphone. Both watches will boot Google wearOS 3.5 with One UI Watch 4.5 on top. The Watch5 Series will feature some additional colour correction options, audio channel settings for earbuds directly connected to the watch, and several dexterity settings for touch interaction.

The Galaxy Watch5 series is expected to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldable. Moreover, the company will also launch new Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds at that event too.

