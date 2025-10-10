Samsung Galaxy XR: Full Specs, Design, and Launch Date Leak Online

Samsung’s long-rumoured VR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, has finally surfaced in full detail ahead of its expected launch on October 21. The device might be called the Samsung Galaxy XR, and new leaks have revealed its design, key specs, and even some screenshots of its software.

The Galaxy XR will reportedly feature two 4K micro-LED displays with an incredible 4,032 pixels per inch (ppi). Combined, the displays offer 29 million pixels, which is higher than both Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest 3. This means users can expect crisp and realistic visuals for an immersive experience.

Powering the headset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, designed specifically for extended reality devices. The Galaxy XR will also include a wide range of sensors and cameras to track your hands, eyes, and surroundings.

On the front, there are four sensors and two more at the bottom for precise hand tracking. A proximity sensor near the forehead helps detect physical boundaries like walls and furniture to ensure user safety. Inside, four cameras handle eye tracking, assisted by AI algorithms to improve accuracy.

Audio and Design Details

The headset includes multiple microphones capable of separating your voice from background noise. They can also detect and enhance other people’s voices for clearer conversations in virtual environments.

Design-wise, the Galaxy XR looks similar to the prototype Samsung showed earlier this year. It has soft internal cushions for comfort and an adjustable headband with a dial at the back for a secure fit. The volume and power buttons sit at the top, while a cable runs along the left side for power. On the right side, there’s a touchpad for quick controls.

Battery life is expected to last around two hours with regular use and 2.5 hours during video playback. The device weighs 545 grams, making it lighter than Apple’s Vision Pro but slightly heavier than Meta’s Quest 3.

Controllers and Software

The Galaxy XR will come with dedicated controllers to enhance accuracy in 3D environments, especially during gaming. These controllers will also include haptic feedback for a more realistic feel.

Leaked images also show what seems to be One UI XR, Samsung’s custom interface for the headset. The software is expected to integrate tightly with Samsung’s ecosystem, offering a familiar experience for Galaxy users.

Expected Launch and Price

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the date, all signs point to an October 21 reveal. As for the price, reports suggest it could start at around $1,800, placing it in the premium range of mixed-reality devices.

If these leaks are accurate, Samsung’s Galaxy XR could become one of the most powerful and advanced VR headsets yet — a direct challenge to Apple and Meta in the race for the future of extended reality.