Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification confirming us that the launch of the phone is quite imminent. The alleged launch date of the device is set to be August 5. Moreover, there are other devices that will launch in that event too. Appearing a phone on certification sites like Bluetooth SIG, confirming the imminent launch of it.

Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any specifications of the Z Flip 5G. It only confirms the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Interestingly, the listing has revealed a total of six model codes of the foldable smartphone – SM-F707U, SM-F707U1, SM-F707W, SM-F7070, SM-F707B and SM-F707U_SPR.

The model number SM-F707B has appeared on Geekbench listing recently. The listing has revealed that the coming foldable phone will come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will have 8GB RAM and Android 10 out of the box. The different model numbers are basically different models for different markets. The rumours have claimed that the model code SM-F707B will be an international variant whereas SM-F707N will head to South Korea.

Samsung is one of the first smartphone manufacturers who took the initiative to introduce the foldable phone. The South Korean mobile manufacturer is the only company that has commercially make the availability of multiple foldable phones including Samsung Galaxy Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Earlier this year, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip and now it’s time for the 5G version. Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the flip phone yet.