Back in August, Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 5G. At the time of launch, the phone was available in two colours, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Grey. Now, the company adds another colour to the family. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is Now Available in Mystic White. The new colour looks more decent and give a very nice look.

The foldable phone has the same specs and price compared to the original colours. Now, let’s have a look at the kye specs of the phone.

The Z Flip 5G has is 0.1mm thicker at the hinge and weighs the same 183g. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 6.7-inch 2636x1080px folding Dynamic AMOLED screen inside and a 1.1-inch 300x112px Super AMOLED cover display on the outside.

The phone comes with a total of three cameras. It has a 12MP regular snapper with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture outside the phone. Whereas, a 10MP f/2.4 selfie camera with autofocus inside.

As far as its pricing is concerned, it will cost around $1,450. The price may variate in different regions. But unfortunately, the new colour will only be available in the US. the actual sale will begin by December 7.

However, there are no words whether this white colour will be available in other markets or not.

