One of the phones expected to launch on August 5 is finally here. Samsung has surprised its users by launching the Galaxy Z Flip 5G before the Unpacked event next month. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has most of its hardware from the Galaxy Z Flip. However, there are some improvements in software-wise. It has a new Snapdragon 865+ chipset with a 5G modem.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Lands with Snapdragon 865+

The Z Flip 5G has is 0.1mm thicker at the hinge and weighs the same 183g. The remaining specs are almost the same. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 6.7-inch 2636x1080px folding Dynamic AMOLED screen inside and a 1.1-inch 300x112px Super AMOLED cover display on the outside.

The phone comes with a total of three cameras. It has a 12MP regular snapper with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture outside the phone. Whereas, a 10MP f/2.4 selfie camera with autofocus inside.

Moreover, the phone runs UI 2.1. Additionally, the phone will go on sale starting from August 7. Also, it will be available in two colours, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Grey.

As far as its pricing is concerned, it will cost around $1,450. The price may variate in different regions. As far as it availability is concerned in Pakistan, we may get the phone here by the end of this year.

There are still a number of devices left to launch on August 5. We will see the Galaxy Note20 lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Buds Live in that event. There are chances for the launch of Galaxy Tab S7 duo too.