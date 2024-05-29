Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Falls Short On Battery Expectations

Samsung has been working on its new foldable phones including the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The impending Galaxy Phones have ignited considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts. There have been several rumors and leaks about significant improvements reaching these handsets. A new processor and an improved camera resolution are generating buzz, however, the expected battery upgrade may not meet initial expectations.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Upgrade Disappoints People

The highly anticipated Galaxy smartphones are set for release in two months. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be Samsung’s next version of the clamshell foldable phone, with different speculations circulating within the tech community regarding its specifications. Among the upcoming upgrades, the latest Snapdragon processor, a higher-resolution rear camera, and a bigger battery are noteworthy. However, the latest leaks hint that the battery’s rated capacity might not correspond to initial predictions.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming flip phone was expected to feature a capacity similar to the base model of the Galaxy S24. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now rumored to boast a 3,887 mAh battery, slightly larger than its predecessor. This disclosure comes amidst regulatory certifications, presenting a more subtle outlook of the device’s power capabilities. Anyhow, the inclusion of a dual-cell battery system is also anticipated.

If this rumor pans out, there will be a reduction from the previously rumored 4,000 mAh to 3,887 mAh.However, It will represent a slight improvement over the previous model’s 3,591 mAh. The charging speeds will remain consistent at 25W. Users can still anticipate efficient power replenishment. The battery upgrade may not be as significant as hoped. However, it still promises improved performance and longevity, positioning the Z Flip 6 as a compelling option in the foldable phone market.

Samsung claims to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Unpacked event. Moreover, rumors suggest a potential launch date of July 24, though some sources hint at an earlier unveiling on July 10. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!