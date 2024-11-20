Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Affordable Foldable on the Horizon for 2025

Samsung is gearing up to expand its foldable smartphone lineup with the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 7 series. According to supply chain analyst Ross Young, the tech giant plans to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, an affordable foldable in 2025. After the success of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the news regarding its successor highlights Samsung’s strategy to make foldable technology more accessible. Isn’t it?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 To Boast SD8G3 Chipset

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will reportedly share a similar clamshell design and display technology as its flagship counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, rumors claim it will come with scaled-down features due to lower costs. The phone may also feature a less advanced camera system and a more cost-efficient processor while maintaining the premium foldable experience.

During Samsung’s Q3 2024 earnings call, the company hinted at its plan to reduce the entry barriers for foldable devices. This aligns with reports implying that the Z Flip 7 FE could include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same processor that powers the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Other than Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung is also developing other models to broaden its flagship offerings. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is a sleek new variant within the Galaxy S25 series, anticipated to launch in 2025. Moreover, Samsung will reportedly launch a special edition model dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE, following the exclusive launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE in South Korea. These new models emphasize Samsung’s drive to innovate across different price segments while retaining its reputation as a foldable tech leader.

The Z Flip 7 FE specs are still under wraps. However, the device is expected to strike a balance between performance and affordability. As the popularity of foldable smartphones is on the rise, this addition will significantly boost Samsung’s market share. The tech giant aims to compete with competitors like Oppo and Motorola, which have already launched budget-friendly foldable smartphones. So, let’s wait and watch if Z Flip FE 7 turns out to be a gateway for people to experience foldable innovation without a premium price tag. What do you think?

Check Out: OneZapp Receives SBP Approval: A Game-Changer for Digital Payments in Pakistan – PhoneWorld