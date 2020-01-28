According to some new reports, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch on February 14. Previously, it was said that Z Flip will launch on February 11 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S-series. However, it is for sure that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip in the next month. Just before the launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Colour Options Revealed. The available colours will be Black, Purple, Gold, and Silver.

The latest report has also revealed that the silver version will have a football-like pattern. Unfortunately, the other colour options will not be available in all the markets. Different colours will be available in different markets. Just like, in South Korea, Galaxy Z Flip will be available in Red, Blue, and Pink colours.

As far as the price is concerned, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will cost around $1,400. Furthermore, the device will come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Also, it will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Moreover, it will have a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Additionally, it will have a 10MP front-facing camera, 8GB RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. On the back, it will have two 12MP rear cameras.

