Rumours are circulating that Samsung may soon release a second version of its popular Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, possibly under the name Galaxy Z Flip FE. This speculation has been fueled by industry insiders and tech enthusiasts, with notable insights shared by tech leaker @Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter). Although Samsung has yet to confirm any details, the information suggests that this Galaxy Z Flip FE could arrive with notable updates, aimed at attracting fans of Samsung’s foldable lineup.

The rumours of a Galaxy Z Flip FE are reminiscent of similar speculation that circulated before the release of the Galaxy Z Flip6. Despite expectations for a second foldable option last year, Samsung proceeded with the standard Galaxy Z Flip6 and is expected to release a Galaxy Z Flip7. Industry experts now suggest that Samsung may release three new foldable devices by 2025, with only one set to carry the “Galaxy Z Flip” branding. This has raised questions about where the Galaxy Z Flip FE might fit within the broader product line.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE to Launch with Exynos 2400 to Lower Price

One possibility is that the company could release the Galaxy Z Flip FE as a more budget-friendly foldable option that fills a niche between standard Galaxy Z Flip models. Following the trend of “Fan Edition” (FE) devices, which Samsung uses to offer high-quality features at a lower price, the Galaxy Z Flip FE may provide an affordable entry point to the foldable market. For reference, Samsung recently adopted a similar approach with the Galaxy S24 FE, a more affordable version of its flagship S24 series, launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in September.

If these rumours prove accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip FE could come equipped with Samsung’s new Exynos 2400 chipset, which will bring powerful performance and efficiency enhancements. This chipset currently powers the Galaxy S24 FE, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the company used it in the Galaxy Z Flip FE to offer a consistent performance standard across its Fan Edition models. The Exynos 2400 is famous for its efficient power management and multi-tasking capabilities, which would likely appeal to consumers who want the flexibility of a foldable device without the premium price tag.

Moreover, the company may position the Galaxy Z Flip FE as a mid-cycle release, similar to how the Galaxy S24 FE entered the market ahead of the Galaxy S25 launch. By launching the Galaxy Z Flip FE before the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip7, Samsung could cater to those interested in foldable technology but not necessarily looking for the latest, most expensive option. This strategy has proven successful with other Fan Edition models, which offer a balanced mix of performance and price.

While the exact launch date remains unclear, rumours suggest that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Flip FE in the coming months, possibly aligning it with other product releases or seasonal promotions. If it materializes, the Galaxy Z Flip FE may play a significant role in expanding Samsung’s foldable lineup and making foldable technology more accessible to a broader audience.

In summary, while Samsung has yet to confirm the Galaxy Z Flip FE, the possibility of a more affordable foldable device with reliable performance powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset could attract significant interest. Positioned between premium foldable and standard smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip FE could allow the company to further cement its place as a leader in the foldable market, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and mainstream consumers looking to explore foldable technology at a reasonable price.