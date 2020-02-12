One of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020, Galaxy Z Flip is now live. It is the second phone with a foldable display for the company. The foldable phone has launched with the Galaxy S20 lineup today. Let’s have a look at the specs of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Now Live-Check out it Specs Here

The phone has a super tall 22:9 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED. It has an Ultra-Thin Glass layer on top to make it resistant to scratches. The resolution is 1080 x 2636px. The Galaxy Z Flip has a 1.1″ secondary Super AMOLED screen on the back to see your notification at a glance.

Furthermore, the phone has powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. However, the phone is 4G only. Moreover, the phone has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

If we talk about its main camera, it has Samsung’s 12MP sensor with a f/1.8 aperture with another 12MP sensor. Moreover, the phone has a selfie camera of 10MP resolution. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W charging support. Other specs include wireless charging and Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in Mirror Black and Mirror Gold and Mirror Purple. The phone will go on sale starting from February 14. Moreover, it will cost around $1,380.

