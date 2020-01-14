Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone has now appeared on China’s 3C certification database. The 3C certification has revealed that the phone will come with a 15W charger in the box. Let’s have a look at the specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Gets 3C Certification

The phone has appeared with the model number SM-F700 which matches with the previous certification. The Galaxy Z Flip will not come with the latest hardware and software. According to some rumours, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 855 (not with the latest Snapdragon Chip). Moreover, the phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. Also, the device will feature a 10MP selfie camera.

One of the interesting features of the phone is that the display will allegedly have an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) feature. These are still rumours. Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the device yet.

As far as its price is concerned, the phone is expected to cost $1,000. Samsung is having an event on February 11. The company is planning to launch the Galaxy S20 series in that event. But we may also get some news about the Galaxy Z Flip in that event too.