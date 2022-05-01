We already know that Samsung is working on Galaxy Z Flip4 to launch this year. We are also getting leaks about the expected specs of the device. Last year, some reports claim that Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have the same battery capacity as the Flip3. However now, some latest reports revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4 will come with a slightly bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Battery Size Revealed

According to the latest reports, the Galaxy Z Flip4 (SM-F721) will come with two batteries, having model codes EB-BF721ABY and EB-BF722ABY. The former is a “sub battery” and is the larger of the two with a rated capacity of 2,400 mAh, while the latter is the main battery having a rated capacity of 903 mAh.

So the total rated capacity is 3,303 mAh, which is 103 mAh more than the Galaxy Z Flip3’s total rated capacity. It also means that the Flip4’s typical battery size will be about 3,400 mAh whereas the Flip3 is 3,300 mAh.

There is not a big difference indeed between the two batteries. Anyhow, it is a bit larger as well. Samsung is quite hopeful that this year it will experience more sales of Z Flip4 and Fold4. Let’s see whether Samsung’s expectations come true or not.

