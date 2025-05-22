Every July, Samsung launches new versions of its foldable and flip phones. This year, we will see the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7. We have already heard many news and leaks about these upcoming devices, which have created some confusion about the chipset that will be powering them. However, now, a new report claims to ‘confirm’ that Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset will finally make its debut in the Galaxy Z Flip7.

Although the Exynos 2500 had to come in the Galaxy S25 family. However, due to the yield issues with production, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series with a Qualcomm chipset. Now, it seems like the yield issue has been solved, so we can see the Flip 7 with the Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 to Debut with Exynos 2500 Chipset

The report also suggests that Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices may feature the Exynos 2500 chipset in most countries outside of its home market. This marks a significant shift, as it would be the first time a Samsung foldable phone comes with an Exynos processor. This move is a big step forward for Samsung’s in-house chip development. According to the report, Samsung might still use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 “Elite” chipset in select markets like China and North America, but the majority of regions could receive the Exynos-powered models.

See Also: Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ & S25 Ultra PTA Tax in Pakistan

The Exynos 2500 comes with powerful hardware. It features a ten-core CPU configuration, including one high-performance Cortex-X925 core running at up to 3.3 GHz, two Cortex-A725 cores at up to 2.75 GHz, five additional Cortex-A725 cores at up to 2.36 GHz, and two power-efficient Cortex-A520 cores at up to 1.8 GHz. For graphics, the chipset includes the Xclipse 950 GPU, which is based on AMD’s latest RDNA 3.5 architecture. This combination will deliver strong performance and improved efficiency, making the Exynos 2500 a promising choice for Samsung’s future foldable phones across many global markets.

As the launch month is approaching, we will get more details about the devices. So stay tuned for more updates.