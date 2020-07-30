Fresh out of the oven render suggests that the oft-rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be available in two colors – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. The company is planning to make the device official during the online Unpacked event on August 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G to Come in Two Colors

The inner screen of the device has a punch-hole selfie camera with no side-notch. In the render, we can see the outer screen with huge improvements, stretching to the edges. Unlike the original Fold, the top and bottom bezels are not so huge.

The previous leak says that the outer display of the phone will be 6.23″, and the internal display grew to 7.7″ (when you open it). Both displays are Super AMOLED. The refresh rate of the internal screen will be 120Hz.

On the rear of the phone, the triple camera setup will be comprised of 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie cam will be 10 MP.

When we come to the internal storage of the phone, the leak says that the storage capacity will be 512GB, and 5G support is built-in. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by a 4,356 mAh battery and it will support 15W wireless charging.

We don’t have any information about the price of the phone but Pricing rumors suggest that the Z Fold 2 5G would be cheaper than its predecessor.

