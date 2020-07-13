Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t Launch on August 5

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 13, 2020
We all are well aware that Samsung is having a launch event of August 5 to lands its most awaited devices. The company will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series. There are also chances that the company will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ and the Galaxy Buds Live in that event too. There were also rumours that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5 too. But it seems like the foldable phone will not launch then.

According to respected insider Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t be featured at the August 5 event. He said that he is 60% sure Samsung won’t mention the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event and 100% sure that it won’t be shown. He also reveals that the Z Fold 2 will announce in early September.

The leaks seem quite obvious. The company has already planned to launch the powerful Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. Then surely, it will arrange a separate event to launch its other demanding foldable smartphone.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Note20 series will have three models – Galaxy Note20, Note20+ and Note20 Ultra. The Z Flip 5G  will launch with the updated chipset. It could be Snapdragon 865 or 865+. The Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ will bring Snapdragon 865 chipsets, 120Hz-capable displays, big batteries and dual 13MP + 5MP cameras. The Galaxy Buds Live will bring an unseen-before design and active noise-cancellation.

There is less than a month remaining since the launch of these most awaited devices. Stay tuned for more updates

