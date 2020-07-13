We all are well aware that Samsung is having a launch event of August 5 to lands its most awaited devices. The company will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series. There are also chances that the company will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ and the Galaxy Buds Live in that event too. There were also rumours that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5 too. But it seems like the foldable phone will not launch then.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t Launch on August 5

According to respected insider Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t be featured at the August 5 event. He said that he is 60% sure Samsung won’t mention the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event and 100% sure that it won’t be shown. He also reveals that the Z Fold 2 will announce in early September.

Fold 2 isn't happening at Unpacked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 11, 2020

The leaks seem quite obvious. The company has already planned to launch the powerful Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. Then surely, it will arrange a separate event to launch its other demanding foldable smartphone.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Note20 series will have three models – Galaxy Note20, Note20+ and Note20 Ultra. The Z Flip 5G will launch with the updated chipset. It could be Snapdragon 865 or 865+. The Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ will bring Snapdragon 865 chipsets, 120Hz-capable displays, big batteries and dual 13MP + 5MP cameras. The Galaxy Buds Live will bring an unseen-before design and active noise-cancellation.

There is less than a month remaining since the launch of these most awaited devices. Stay tuned for more updates